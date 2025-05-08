Punjab Shuts Down All Educational Institutions For 3 Days Amid Escalating India-Pakistan Tensions

Amid mounting tensions between India and Pakistan, the Punjab government has announced the closure of all educational institutions across the state for the next three days. The decision was communicated via a tweet by Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.“In view of the devolving situation, it is hereby ordered that all Schools, Colleges, and Universities — Government, Private, and Aided — across entire Punjab shall remain completely closed for the next three days,” Bains posted on social media.

While the tweet does not specify the nature of the “devolving situation,” sources suggest that the closure is a precautionary measure in light of increased security concerns following recent escalations along the India-Pakistan border. The Punjab region, due to its proximity to the international border, has historically remained on high alert during times of bilateral tension. Officials have not yet indicated whether the closure could extend beyond three days, but local administrations have been instructed to ensure preparedness and maintain law and order.

A day after ‘Operation Sindoor,’ Pakistan attempted to target Jammu airport, prompting counter-measures and a total blackout in Srinagar, Jammu city and surrounding areas. Blackouts have also been enforced in parts of Punjab, including Amritsar, Pathankot. Meanwhile, Haryana, West Bengal, have announced the closure of schools, blackouts in border districts, and cancellation of leave of police personnel and administration officials, reported PTI. India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan came after days of escalating tensions and Pakistan's downgraded diplomatic relations with India after the worst-ever terror attack on civilians in twenty-five years in Pahalgam's Baisaran valley that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on 22 April.