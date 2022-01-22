Punjab SKM to mark 'Betrayal Day' on Jan 31, says Centre did not fulfill its promises

Farmer unions under the banner of Punjab Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) held a meeting on Saturday and decided to mark January 31 as "Betrayal Day" to protest against the Central government for not fulfilling the promises it made to farmers during the agitation.

The meeting took place under the chairmanship of Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Gurmeet Singh Mahima and Hardev Singh Sandhu at Barnala, Punjab.

"The government had given a written promise to the SKM during the agitation that all cases registered against the farmers during the agitation would be withdrawn and the martyred farmers would be compensated. A committee will be formed on MSP. But no promise has been fulfilled by the government," the SKM said.

After a year-long agitation, the three farm laws were repealed after the requisite bills were passed during the winter session of Parliament last year.

Apart from this, the farm union also stated that Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Tanni has not been sacked and arrested even after the Lakhimpur Khiri incident.

"Due to all these developments, the farmers will celebrate the day of betrayal against the central government on January 31 in which protests would be staged at district headquarters and tehsils all over the country," Punjab SKM said in a press note.

In the meeting, BKU Ugrahan, Krantikari Kisan Union, Kirti Kisan Union Punjab, BKU Krantikari, Azad Kisan Committee Doaba, Jai Kisan Andolan, Punjab Border Area Kisan Union, BKU Lakhowal, BKU Khosa, Majha Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, BKU Mansa and other farm unions held a meeting today over the phone.

Farm Unions also warned that if their demands are not fulfilled, they will go to Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to launch "No vote to BJP" campaign.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor