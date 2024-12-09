Punjab Speaker blames Centre for not accepting demands of farmers

Chandigarh, Dec 9 Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Monday accused the Union government of turning a blind eye to the genuine demands of farmers, leaving them to languish on the roads instead of addressing their grievances.

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open channels of communication with the farmers, Speaker Sandhwan stressed that the Centre must take decisive action and resolve the farmers’ issues without dragging its feet.

He lamented that it was a bitter pill for Punjab’s farmers to swallow, being left high and dry on the roads, while the Union government remained indifferent.

Drawing a comparison, Speaker Sandhwan pointed out that in Europe and other nations, farmers are able to take their issues straight to their parliaments, whereas Indian farmers are given the cold shoulder when they raise valid concerns.

The Speaker reminded the Centre that the country’s farmers not only put food on the table for millions but also serve as the backbone of India’s trade, industry, and economy by producing a variety of crops.

He called upon the Union government to lend an ear to the farmers’ demands and address them with sincerity, seriousness, and sympathy.

“It’s high time the farmers are given their due. The Union government must step up and take timely action to resolve these pressing issues,” he added.

In a related development, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a fresh plea seeking directions to immediately clear the blockage of national as well as state highways in Punjab, which "alleged farmers and farmer unions" have blocked permanently for an indefinite period.

"Why are you filing repeated petitions? We are already seized of the matter and have already taken some initiatives. There is no question of repeated petitions," a bench headed by Justice Surya Kant told the PIL litigant.

"In pending PIL, we never say ‘no’ to any counsel. You assist us on the fixed date, and we will see what orders could be passed on the opening of highways," the apex court added.

Saying that no fresh petition should be entertained on the same subject matter, Justice Kant-led Bench proceeded to dismiss the fresh petition filed by social activist Gaurav Luthra.

The bench, also comprising Justice Manmohan, granted liberty to the petitioner’s counsel to assist in the pending matter relating to the "larger public interest issue".

The PIL sought a direction that all national highways and railway tracks are not blocked by the agitating farmers to ensure smooth passage for the public.

