Punjab Speaker objects to gallantry awards for Haryana Police officers

Chandigarh, July 24 Objecting to recommendation of gallantry awards to Haryana Police officers for their role in stopping farmers at the Shambhu border, Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the decision.

In his letter to PM Modi, Speaker Sandhwan said, “While supporting the farmers' demands, I express my deep concern and strong condemnation regarding the recommendation by the Director General of Police of Haryana for gallantry medals to six police officers or officials, who played a role in stopping the farmers' march at the Shambhu border recently.”

“I deeply respect the bravery and dedication of our police force and believe it is essential to consider the context and implications of their actions. However, the situation at the Punjab-Haryana border is highly sensitive,” he added.

Urging PM Modi to reconsider the decision of the Haryana government, Sandhwan added, “I urge you, as the highest constitutional authority in India, to reconsider this recommendation. It is imperative that we uphold the principles of democracy, justice, and human rights.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor