Punjab targets 30 lakh artificial inseminations of livestock

Chandigarh, Sep 1 To boost milk production and enhance disease resistance in animals by improving the breed quality of livestock, Punjab's Animal Husbandry Department has set an annual target of 30 lakh artificial inseminations across the state.

State Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said the state has two semen stations at Nabha and Ropar.

A total of 93 bulls are housed at the A-grade semen station in Nabha for the production of the best quality semen to improve the genetic potential of dairy livestock. This group comprises 60 Murrah buffalo bulls, 10 Nili Ravi buffalo bulls, seven Holstein Friesian (HF) cow bulls, four HF Cross cow bulls, three Jersey cow bulls, and nine Sahiwal cow bulls, the Minister added.

At the B-grade semen station in Ropar, 46 bulls are housed. There are 26 Murrah buffalo bulls and 8 Nili Ravi buffalo bulls. Additionally, the station houses four Holstein Friesian cow bulls, 1 HF Cross cow bull, and seven Sahiwal cow bulls, he said.

Khudian added that the state has undertaken major progeny testing projects for Murrah, Sahiwal, and pedigree selection for Nili Ravi. These projects focus on improving the genetic potential of Murrah, Sahiwal, and Nili Ravi breeds through the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) under Rashtriya Gokul Mission.

Stressing the importance of monitoring and recording systems, the Minister said these projects are a significant step towards transforming the dairy sector by improving genetic potential, increasing milk production, improving quality, and thus enhancing farmers' income.

State Animal Husbandry Director, Gursharanjit Singh Bedi, said the department has established a system of proper monitoring and recording of various activities, including breeding and milking of dairy animals, to help make Punjab a centre of attraction in the upliftment of farmers and help them in increasing their income. These projects will make the state a hub for dairy development.

