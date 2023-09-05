Punjab to go for massive recruitment of teachers: Mann

Moga (Punjab), Sep 5 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced a major recruitment drive in the Education Department to augment the human resource for imparting quality education in government schools.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the gathering during a state-level function to mark Teacher’s Day, said a large number of posts are lying vacant in the Education Department due to which studies are being affected.

He said in consonance with the commitment of the government to make Punjab a front-runner state in education, the government has decided to start a massive recruitment drive.

Mann said a large number of posts, including campus managers, sanitary workers and others, will be recruited in the coming days.

The Chief Minister, who also felicitated 80 teachers with the state-level awards, said ushering in an era of revolution the government is all set to launch schools of eminence in the state.

He said a budget of Rs 68 crore has been released for setting up these schools and the first school will be dedicated to people on September 13.

Mann said this state-of-the-art school will act as a catalyst in providing quality education to the students.

The Chief Minister said in a bid to transform the schools in the state 10,000 classrooms are being given a new look across Punjab.

He said these classrooms will be equipped with "U" shape furniture and hi-tech equipment to facilitate the students.

Mann said apart from it, 1,000 new classes are being constructed in the state.

The Chief Minister said students are also being sent to ISRO and other institutes for boosting their scientific temperament.

He said this will enable the students of the government schools to compete with their convent educated peers.

The Chief Minister said for the first time in the history of Punjab, mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) was organized in government schools across the state.

In these PTMs, 19 lakh parents took part. Striking an emotional chord, the Chief Minister said the problem of every teacher will be solved for which the government is already making all-out efforts.

Asserting that he is there to resolve all issues faced by the teaching fraternity, Mann said being son of a teacher he knew the problems of the teachers very well, adding he is duty-bound to resolve all of them.

He said the state exchequer belongs to the people and every single penny will be judiciously utilised for the well being of every strata of society.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor