Punjab to hold 11,600 grievance redressal camps in February

Chandigarh, Feb 6 Eyeing the Lok Sabha polls, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched the "Aap Di Sarkar, Aap De Dwaar" scheme that stipulates holding of more than 11,600 camps at village and locality level to benefit the people.

Addressing the gathering near Mohali, the Chief Minister described it as a "red letter day" in the history of the state as people will no longer have to rush to government offices for their routine administrative works.

Rather, he said, the government officers will come at their doorsteps and offer services to them, thereby immensely benefitting them.

Mann said this is the real empowerment of people where government will wholeheartedly work for the wellbeing of the masses.

The Chief Minister envisioned that Punjab will once again lead the country as this citizen-centric initiative will be replicated in various other states in the coming times. He said the government had, in December 2023, started a flagship scheme regarding doorsteps delivery of major government services by starting delivery of 43 important services to citizens.

Now going beyond that, the government has taken other important initiative ‘Aap ki Sarkar, Aap Ke Dwar’ to reach out to the citizen by organising camps, he said.

He said more than 11,600 camps will be organised across the state in this month covering rural and urban areas of the state, adding four camps will be organized in every tehsil of the state daily.

Mann said that all types of measures have been taken for public awareness about information about camps like venue, date, time and others, adding the public can view today’s camps and forthcoming camps on the portal too.

The Chief Minister said the BJP had "murdered" democracy during the elections for the Mayor in Chandigarh but the intervention by the Supreme Court is the triumph of democracy. He said the AAP would fight against all sort of high handedness by the BJP and they would not be allowed to undermine the democratic process. Mann said intervention of the apex court is the victory of the people and democracy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor