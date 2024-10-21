Punjab to host mega parent-teacher meeting on Oct 22

Chandigarh, Oct 21 The Punjab government on Monday said the third mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) will be held on October 22, with an anticipated participation of over 20 lakh parents across 20,000 government primary schools and upper primary schools.

State School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the comprehensive program will run from 9 a.m. to 2.30 p.m., bringing together teachers, students, parents, school management committees and community leaders to deliberate on educational advancement strategies.

The PTM will facilitate meaningful dialogue between educators and parents, enabling them to share feedback about students' academic progress, behavioural patterns and overall development both in and outside the school environment, he said.

The Cabinet Minister said this extensive engagement would be held in all government primary and upper primary schools, wherein teachers will share the September examination results and discuss individual student performance, while parents will have the opportunity to evaluate school facilities and voice their concerns or suggestions regarding their children's education.

Bains extended a special invitation to parents to witness firsthand the transformative changes implemented in Punjab's education system, which includes the introduction of campus managers, enhanced security measures, modernised classrooms and laboratories, state-of-the-art playgrounds, transportation services and the prestigious schools of eminence program.

He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is scheduled to participate in the event, while the School Education Department expects to participate more than 20 lakh parents in this parent-teacher meeting.

To orient teachers, the first batch of 72 teachers left for Finland last week for training, with Chief Minister Mann saying his government is ushering in an era of education revolution in the state.

After flagging off the first batch of teachers, Mann said this is an opportunity to explore new pedagogical techniques, best practices, and innovative ways of shaping the future of education in Punjab.

The Chief Minister said Finland was chosen because it is globally renowned for having one of the most effective education systems.

