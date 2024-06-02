Punjab Train Accident: At Least Two Injured in Train Collision on Amritsar-Delhi Railway Line in Fatehgarh Sahib

In a collusion between two trains in Fatehgarh Saheb on Amritsar-Delhi railway line at least two people were injured. As per the PTI report the engine of the goods train derailed and collided with a passenger train. The extent of their injuries is still being assessed by medical personnel on the scene.

Emergency services are presently on-site, managing the situation and ensuring the safety of passengers and railway personnel. More information will be provided as investigations progress.