Punjab: Two Dead in Mohali Building Collapse as Rescue Teams Recover Another Body

The death toll in the Mohali building collapse reached two on Sunday, after the body of a man was pulled from the debris. Mohali SDM Damandeep Kaur confirmed the development.

The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Dhanwal from Ambala. Locals reported that despite being warned, he had rushed into the building to retrieve his phone and was trapped under the rubble.

Rescue operations resumed on Sunday, with teams from the NDRF and Army joining the effort. According to NDRF officials, five people were buried under the debris when the four-storey building collapsed on Saturday, likely due to digging work being carried out in an adjacent building's basement. A 20-year-old woman from Himachal Pradesh had succumbed to her injuries on Saturday. Police have filed charges against the two building owners.