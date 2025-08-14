Punjab: Uncles Accused of Killing 13-Year-old Nephew Over Family Dispute in Patiala

A shocking case of murder has came to light from Patiala, Punjab, were a uncle allegedly killed his 13-year-old nephew by slitting his throat and stabbed him with a knife. As per the report he did this act over family dispute. This incident took place on Thursday 14 August morning in Anand Nagar Tripri area of Patiala . Case has been registered

According to family members, the incident occurred around 7 am when Sharan’s father had left for work and his mother had gone out for a walk. During this incident deceased identified as Sharan was alone in the house at the time. They stated that during this time, three of Sharan’s uncles entered the home and fatally attacked him with a knife. When his mother returned, she found the room soaked in blood and Sharan lying dead, with a knife in his hand.

Police arrived, took custody of the body, and sent it for post-mortem. Investigations reveal Amarinder lived with his four brothers, and they frequently argued. Police are currently searching for the accused uncle, Harjeet Singh.