Punjab unit BJP chief launches 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sujhav Abhiyan'

Chandigarh, March 8 Punjab unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sunil Jakhar on Friday launched the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sujhav Abhiyan' by flagging off vans to all Parliamentary constituencies in the state.

He said both AAP and the Congress have played a "fixed match", and unfortunately, lowered the dignity and brought shame to the Vidhan Sabha.

Two vans will go to each Parliamentary constituency to seek suggestions from the public for incorporating them into the election manifesto for the party for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Jakhar said the people would be able to suggest to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party on issues and policies which they feel will ultimately benefit them.

All Parliamentary constituencies will be covered and new suggestions will be incorporated in the election manifesto, he said.

Answering a media query, Jakhar said the AAP and Congress have unfortunately turned the Vidhan Sabha into a "theatre" and have destroyed the dignity of "temple of democracy".

Lamenting that the AAP is responsible for the current deteriorating law and order in the state with murders, ransoms, and kidnappings becoming an everyday occurrence, Jakhar said the state is going through "challenging times".

Rajan Kamra, in charge of 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sajhav Abhiyan', said the vans are equipped with suggestion boxes.

A number will be shared on which a missed call can be given and suggestions can also be recorded.

