Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested 288 Govt functionaries in one year

Chandigarh, Dec 27 The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested 288 Government functionaries and private people in 251 trap cases, criminal cases and Disproportionate Asset (DA) cases registered this year till December 26, a statement said.

Among those arrested were 66 police personnel and 44 revenue officials.

Also, seven political leaders and 70 Government officers were booked, a statement by the Vigilance Bureau said.

A sum of Rs 59,57,000 was recovered during this period in 133 trap cases. A spokesperson for the Vigilance Bureau said it has registered 103 criminal cases and 15 DA cases.

Within this period, special courts have decided 33 cases filed and contested by the Vigilance Bureau, resulting in the conviction and sentencing of 43 officials.

It has filed challans related to 181 vigilance cases during this period. Furthermore, 82 vigilance enquiries have also been initiated to conduct thorough investigations into corruption-related cases.

