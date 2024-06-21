Punjab Vigilance Bureau seizes 1,138 bags of diverted rice meant for poor

Chandigarh, June 21 The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Friday said it has unearthed a scam of Rs 1.55 crore after impounding two trucks laden with 1,138 bags of rice, meant for subsidised sale to the poor but being diverted.

Gopal Goyal, the owner of Shiv Shakti Rice Mill, Garshankar in Hoshiarpur district, along with two truck drivers, have been arrested.

A Vigilance Bureau spokesman said a case against the owner of Jai Janeder Firm contractor Harish Dalal, Goyal, the owner of Anjani Rice Mill at Maur Mandi in Bathinda and truck drivers Jagpal Singh and Sukhwinder Singh have been registered.

He said under the Bharat Brand Scheme of the Centre, about 70,000 metric tonnes of rice was being distributed by the National Cooperative Consumer Federation of India in Bathinda, Bhucho, Maur, Rampura Phul and Budhlada to poor families at a cost of about Rs 130 crore.

Out of which, about 1,000 metric tons of rice had to be distributed at a cost of Rs 18.50 per kg, after filling it in five kg and ten kg bags. The tender for supplying this rice to the beneficiaries, at a rate of Rs 29 per kg, in Bathinda district, was awarded to Jai Janedar firm.

During the probe, it was also found that the firm wanted to misuse the government stock meant for poor people by selling it at a price of Rs 34 per kg.

