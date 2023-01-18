Punjab: Vigilance team raids Congress leader's residence over 'disproportionate assets'

A Punjab Vigilance team on Wednesday raided the residence of senior Congress leader and Madan Lal Jalalpur for allegedly holding assets not proportional to his known sources of income.

A team of at least seven to eight Vigilance officers were undertaking a search operation at Jalalpur's residence at the time of filing this report.

Jalalpur is a former Congress MLA from Ghanaur Assembly constituency of Punjab.

Further reports are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor