Punjab: Vigilance team raids Congress leader's residence over 'disproportionate assets'
By ANI | Published: January 18, 2023 05:31 PM2023-01-18T17:31:08+5:302023-01-18T23:05:07+5:30
A Punjab Vigilance team on Wednesday raided the residence of senior Congress leader and Madan Lal Jalalpur for allegedly holding assets not proportional to his known sources of income.
A team of at least seven to eight Vigilance officers were undertaking a search operation at Jalalpur's residence at the time of filing this report.
Jalalpur is a former Congress MLA from Ghanaur Assembly constituency of Punjab.
Further reports are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor