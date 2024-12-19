Punjab will not allow farmers' interests to be affected, says Agriculture Minister Khudian

Chandigarh, Dec 19 Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Thursday assured farmer leaders that the state government will not allow farmers' interests to be affected by the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing.

The minister was holding in-depth discussions with farmer unions’ leaders on the draft policy of the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing here.

"The state government is concerned as this policy could have serious implications for the state and its farmers, so we want to analyse and consult on each and every aspect of the draft policy shared by the government of India," the Minister said, adding that agriculture experts and other stakeholders will also be consulted soon to analyse it thoroughly so that not a single point is left unconsidered.

Khudian, along with Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Anurag Verma, Punjab State Farmers' and Farm Workers' Commission Chairman Sukhpal Singh, and Punjab Mandi Board Secretary Ramvir appealed to the farmers to send their suggestions and comments in this regard to the Agriculture Department.

Farmer Unions’ leaders Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Darshan Pal, Ruldu Singh Mansa, Satnam Singh Ajnala, and others expressed deep concerns over potential privatisation, monopolistic practices in the disguise of the policy. It could be an attempt to reintroduce the contentious provisions of the three farm laws, which were repealed by the Union government following the farmers’ protests, they added.

They also urged the state government for further examination before sending a response to the Centre so that Punjab and its farmers' interests could be fully secured.

The high-level meeting was also attended by Special Secretary, Agriculture, Harbir Singh, Director Agriculture Jaswant Singh, Director Research at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana Ajmer Singh Dhatt and senior officials of the Punjab Mandi Board and the Agriculture Department.

