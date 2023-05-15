Punjab: Woman shot dead for consuming liquor near Gurudwara in Patiala

Patiala (Punjab) [India] May 15 : A 35-year-old woman has been shot dead by a man for consuming liquor near Gurudwara premises in Patiala on Sunday night, the police said.

According to the police, the woman has been identified as Parminder Kaur while the man has been identified as Nirmaljeet Singh Saini.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patiala, Varun Sharma said, "The accused has been arrested and his licensed revolver has also been seized."

In another incident which is unrelated to the above, a 58-year-old man was allegedly shot dead outside his home in West Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Anwar Khurshid alias Alha Diya, who was working as a mason in Delhi and hailed from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the deceased was shot dead at a time when he was going to throw garbage on Sunday morning.

The daughter of the deceased said that she heard gunshots when she was talking to her father on the phone.

During the inquiry conducted by the police, three empty cartridges and blood were found at the scene.

Speaking withDCP (Outer Delhi) Harender Kumar Singh said, On Sunday, a PCR call regarding a man sustaining gunshot injuries was received at the Paschim Vihar West police station.

"Before a local police team could reach the spot, the police found that the injured was shifted to SGM Hospital by family members, but was declared brought dead by the doctors," DCP Singh said.

