Punjab: Woman strangulated to death, body dumped in pond, Mohali

The body of a woman was found in a pond in Punjab's Mohali after she was strangulated to death, according to Mohali police, on Wednesday.

The body of the deceased was found in Sohana Sector-78, Mohali on November 13. According to the police, a suspended police officer is named as the prime suspect in the case.

According to the police, the post-mortem report revealed that the woman died due to asphyxia. The police further said that the woman was a nurse by profession.

"Body of a nurse, Nasib Kaur, was found in a pond in Sohana Sector-78, Mohali on Nov 13. Suspended ASI Rashpreet Singh has been named in the case. Post-mortem report revealed victim died due to asphyxia as she was strangulated," HS Bal, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohali said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

