Punjab: Woman strangulated to death, body dumped in pond, Mohali
By ANI | Published: November 23, 2022 01:58 PM 2022-11-23T13:58:38+5:30 2022-11-23T19:30:13+5:30
The body of a woman was found in a pond in Punjab's Mohali after she was strangulated to death, according to Mohali police, on Wednesday.
The body of the deceased was found in Sohana Sector-78, Mohali on November 13. According to the police, a suspended police officer is named as the prime suspect in the case.
According to the police, the post-mortem report revealed that the woman died due to asphyxia. The police further said that the woman was a nurse by profession.
"Body of a nurse, Nasib Kaur, was found in a pond in Sohana Sector-78, Mohali on Nov 13. Suspended ASI Rashpreet Singh has been named in the case. Post-mortem report revealed victim died due to asphyxia as she was strangulated," HS Bal, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohali said.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
With inputs from ANI
