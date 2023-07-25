Punjabi Bagh building collapse: Kejriwal govt announces Rs 20 lakh financial aid for victims’ family

New Delhi, July 25 Delhi Minister Atishi on Tuesday visited the Punjabi Bagh’s Arihant Nagar where two members of the caretaker’s family lost their lives.

The Revenue Minister announced that the Delhi government will provide Rs 20 lakh as financial aid to the affected family.

She acknowledged that the amount cannot compensate for the loss the family has suffered, but it will help fulfill their immediate needs.

Atishi said that the family has suffered the painful loss of a mother and her child due to the balcony collapse. She assured that the government stands with the affected family and will make every effort to provide them with all possible help.

She also directed officials to arrange for a safe place for the affected family and ensure their accommodation and food arrangements.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor