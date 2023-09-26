Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh travelled to Dubai to attend event by bizman facing ED probe: Sources

New Delhi, Sep 26 Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh, who was earlier stopped from travelling to Dubai by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), was recently granted permission to travel for an event last week, despite the earlier issuance of a lookout circular against him, sources have claimed.

According to sources, they have received information suggesting that Aulakh travelled to Dubai to participate in a private event, which was allegedly organised by a businessman who is currently under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. Intelligence agencies are verifying the information.

Last year, Aulakh had received a threat from Davinder Bambiha's gang - a rival of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The threat came in the aftermath of Bishnoi and his associate Goldy Brar, based in the US, claiming responsibility for the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022.

Subsequent to Moosewala's tragic killing, Aulakh had requested security assistance from the Punjab police.

Back in 2014, Aulakh took part in a performance at Ropar jail. During this event, he expressed a close bond with Bishnoi, referring to him as his "brother" and praying for Bishnoi's early release.

Bishnoi had been in prison since 2014, stemming from his arrest during a confrontation with the Rajasthan police. In November last year, the NIA had interrogated Aulakh for his alleged ties to Bishnoi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor