Punjab's only silk seed grainage centre in Dalhousie to be reopened: Minister

Dalhousie, June 21 Punjab's only sericulture silk seed grainage centre in Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh, which had been closed for 15 years, has been reopened, state's Horticulture Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra said on Friday.

He visited the government sericulture silk seed grainage center, reviewed the site and issued instructions to start the operation.

"The previous dispensations had neglected this valuable asset of Punjab, but Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has decided to reopen this centre," he said, mentioning that an initial installment of Rs 14 lakh has been approved for this centre, which will enable the preparation of silk seed grains starting in September and to be provided to the farmers at affordable prices.

Jouramajra said Dalhousie's environment is highly suitable for silk seed production and the reopening of this centre will directly benefit 1,500 farmers of Punjab's Kandi area.

He said farmers of Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur and Ropar districts will benefit.

The minister said previously the department provided silk seeds to silkworm rearers from Central Silk Board centres but with the reopening of this centre the state government will be able to produce its own silk seeds, which will further enable to provide the silk seeds to silkworm rearers at reduced transportation costs.

"With the start of the operations of state's own silk seed center, silk seed production will be increased, which will further boost silk production in the state," added the minister.

The Sericulture Wing is a part of the Horticulture Department, which not only promotes silk production in the state but also provides employment to poor silkworm rearers in border areas.

