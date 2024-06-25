Punjab's solar power facility of 50 MW installed

Chandigarh, June 25 Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday said solar power facility of 50 MW installed by SAEL Ltd in Malout district has been synchronised.

Four solar power projects of four MW each to be set up were allotted to PEDA at tariff of Rs 2.748 per kWh. Out of which, the solar facility of four MW in Bathinda has also been synchronized with PSPCL 66 KV grid substation.

The minister said with the synchronization of the projects, the cumulative installed capacity of solar projects in the state has reached 2,081 MW.

He also said solar power projects of 2,850 MW are under commissioning.

Notably, these 54 MW solar power projects will generate approximately three lakh units daily and the power generated by them would be available during the daytime and supplied as agricultural power to farmers in the state.

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has taken a significant stride towards meeting the state's growing power demand while promoting sustainable energy sources.

The corporation had in June 2022 finalised agreements with solar power developers for the procurement of 250 MW of solar power at a competitive rate of Rs 2.65 per kWh.

The Power Minister also reiterated the government's commitment to increase the share of clean, green and low tariff renewable power.

