Puppy Party Extravaganza: Dog enthusiast in UP throws celebration for 9 newborns

In moments of life's disappointments, a dog often becomes a source of comfort, attempting to uplift and restore joy. The proprietor of Chutney, a canine residing in Merapur, a neighborhood in Bhilawa town, organized a puppy party for the more than 400 residents in the locality, commemorating the arrival of nine adorable fur balls.

Rajkali, the host of the feast commemorating the sixth day since the birth of the nine puppies, an occasion often celebrated as "chhathi" for human infants in many Indian families, is expressing her gratitude by reciprocating the love she received when she needed it the most.

According to a report of TOI, the 38-year-old lives with her four-year-old daughter. Widowed twice over a decade, I had suffered a lot emotionally. But then Chutney came into my life, and she gave me the strength to persevere, she said. Rajkali invested more than Rs 1 lakh in the celebration. Villagers were treated to a spread of vegetarian delicacies, and additional entertainment included a folk-song-and-dance program performed by professional artists.

The pathway leading to Rajkali's residence was adorned with vibrant buntings and decorative lights on both sides. All the customary chhathi rituals were observed as village women congregated at Rajkali's house to sing sohars (folk songs recited during childbirth), and a coating of alta (traditional red dye) was applied to the paws of Chutney and her puppies.

