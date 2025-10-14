Puran Kumar’s suicide: Haryana Additional DGP discusses law, order after assuming charge

Chandigarh, Oct 14 O.P. Singh, Managing Director of Haryana Police Housing Corporation and senior IPS officer (1992 batch), on Tuesday assumed the additional charge of Director General of Police at Police Headquarters in Panchkula and discussed the law and order situation.

On this occasion, senior officers of the department welcomed him and extended their best wishes. After arriving at Police Headquarters, Singh held a courtesy meeting with senior police officers.

During the interaction, he discussed departmental functioning, the law and order situation, and measures to further enhance the quality of policing in the state.

Singh is presently serving as the Managing Director of Haryana Police Housing Corporation. Under his leadership, the corporation has made remarkable progress in recent years in the construction of police residential and administrative buildings across the state.

He has implemented several innovative schemes aimed at the welfare of police personnel, improving efficiency, and modernising basic infrastructure.

In addition, Singh also holds the charge of Director, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Madhuban, and Head of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB). Under his guidance, concrete steps have been taken to achieve coordinated reforms in the crucial sectors of forensic science, narcotics control, and police housing.

A seasoned IPS officer of the 1992 batch, Singh has, throughout his career, demonstrated outstanding leadership in police administration, crime control, cybercrime investigation, and institutional strengthening.

His multi-dimensional service and strategic vision have earned Haryana Police numerous national-level achievements.

Hours after DGP Shatrujeet Kapur was sent on leave amid the controversy surrounding IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar’s suicide, Singh was given additional charge of the Director General of Police.

The government had sent State DGP Kapur on leave amid the demand of Kumar's family for action against him and other officers for harassing him (Puran Kumar).

“The Governor of Haryana is pleased to assign the additional charge of DGP, Haryana, to Om Prakash Singh, IPS (1992 RR), during the leave period of Shatrujeet Singh Kapur,” stated an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Mishra Singh.

