Puri Temple Stampede: Odisha CM Suspends Two Senior Cops, Transfers Collector and SP

Puri Temple Stampede: At least three devotees were killed in a stampede near the Gundicha Temple in Puri during the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra early Sunday morning. Following the incident, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi ordered the suspension of two senior police officers and the transfer of key district officials.

The stampede occurred around 4 a.m. when a large number of devotees gathered near the temple to witness the unveiling of the three deities on their chariots. Chaos reportedly broke out after two trucks carrying ritual materials entered the crowded area near the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra.

Chief Minister Majhi expressed his grief and extended condolences to the families of the victims. “Due to the intense eagerness among devotees to have a glimpse of Mahaprabhu at Sharadhabali, an unfortunate incident occurred because of the resulting jostling and chaos,” he said in a post on social media. “Personally, my government and I seek forgiveness from all Jagannath devotees.”

The Chief Minister announced the suspension of Puri Deputy Commissioner of Police Bishnu Charan Pati and Police Commandant Ajay Padhi. He also transferred District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain and Superintendent of Police Vineet Agrawal. Majhi said an inquiry will be conducted into the security lapse and strict action will follow against those responsible.

According to the reports, Odisha Director General of Police YB Khurania confirmed that an investigation has been initiated into the incident. The Rath Yatra, which began on Friday, drew larger crowds than in previous years, officials said.

During the Rath Yatra, thousands of devotees pull the three chariots carrying the deities from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple. The deities stay at the Gundicha Temple for a week before returning to the main temple.