Puri to visit Kuwait as PM Modi's Special Envoy to pay condolences to Emir

New Delhi, Dec 17 The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday said that Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will be visit Kuwait as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Special Envoy on December 17 to pay condolences to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of the State of Kuwait on behalf of the government and the people of India.

The MEA said that the Indian government and people of India express their deepest condolences on the passing away of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of the State of Kuwait on 16 December 2023.

"The Government of India has declared State mourning across the country on 17 December as a mark of respect for the departed leader," it said.

"Puri will be visiting Kuwait as Prime Minister’s Special Envoy on 17 December to pay condolences on behalf of the Government and the people of India," the MEA said.

It also said that Puri will deliver personal letters of condolences from the President and Prime Minister of India to His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the new Emir.

The MEA said that in the demise of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait has lost a visionary leader who took the country towards progress and prosperity.

India and Kuwait maintained close and friendly relations under the leadership of the late Amir. He was steadfast in guiding and strengthening bilateral engagements for the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries. The large Indian expatriate community in Kuwait will miss his presence and compassionate care, it said.

India stands united in mourning with the leadership and the people of Kuwait, the MEA added.

