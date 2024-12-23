Purnea Tragedy: Speeding Pick-Up Vehicle Kills Five, Including Two Children, Injures Eight

In a tragic accident in Dhokwa village, Purnea district, five people, including two children, lost their lives, and eight others were injured when a speeding pick-up vehicle ran over them on Sunday around 8 PM, police reported. SDPO (Dhamdaha) Sandeep Goldy stated that the driver fled the scene along with the vehicle.

"Two individuals died on the spot, and 11 injured were rushed to the nearest government hospital. Unfortunately, three more succumbed to their injuries during treatment," he said. The deceased were identified as Jyotish Thakur (50), Sanyukta Devi (45), Akhilesh (11), and Amardeep (6), while efforts are underway to confirm the identity of the fifth victim.A search operation is ongoing to trace the driver responsible for the incident.