Purulia Accident: 9 Killed After Vehicle Returning From Wedding Crashes Into Truck in West Bengal

At least nine people lost their lives after a vehicle carrying wedding guests collided with a truck trailer in Balarampur in Purulia district of West Bengal on Friday morning, June 20. According to the police, the accident took place on National Highway (NH-18) near Namshol. The incident occurred when a Bolero SUV was travelling to Adabana village in Purulia's Barabazar police station area to Tilaitand in the Nimdih police station area of Jharkhand. The SUV rammed into a speeding truck coming from the opposite side.

West Bengal | Nine people have died in an accident between a car and a trailer truck on the national Highway in Balarampur, Purulia district, says Additional SP Purulia (Operations), Jodhawar Avinash Bhimrao. — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2025

Local police and the rescue team rushed to the spot after receiving the information. Injured people were transported to the nearby hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared all nine passengers dead on arrival, reported ABP news.

Police have launched an investigation to find the exact cause of the incident. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari mourned the loss of lives in the road accident. In a post on X, he said, "My heart goes out to the families of the victims who tragically lost their lives in the two consecutive horrific road accidents; yesterday in Bagnan, Howrah district and today at Balarampur, Purulia district."