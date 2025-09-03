Purvanchal Expressway Accident: 3 Killed as Speeding Car Crashes Into Truck in Amethi

Three were killed after an uncontrolled speeding car collided with a truck moving ahead on the Purvanchal Expressway in the Bazar Shukul area of Amethi district in Uttar Pradesh On Wednesday morning, September 3. The accident took place around 3.30 am near point number 60.1 of the expressway under the Shukul Bazar police station limits. The vehicle was completely damaged, and all three bodies were trapped inside were removed after cutting vehicle.

After receiving the information, Station in-charge Avnish Kumar reached the spot with his team. With the help of a crane, the bodies were recovered after about two hours of effort. They were sent to the Community Health Centre in Shukul Bazar by ambulance, where doctors declared them dead, reported Amar Ujala.

The deceased were identified as Arpit Vishwakarma (son of Basant Lal, resident of Kanpur Nagar), Vimal Pandey (son of Ram Sundar, resident of Lucknow), and Vinay Dubey (address unknown). Police have informed the family members. The station in-charge said that both the damaged car and truck have been taken into custody. Traffic movement is normal on the Purvanchal Expressway.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the accident in Amethi and expressed condolences to the bereaved family, instructed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured and directed the district administration to expedite relief work.