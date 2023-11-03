Purvanchal now a part of Uttar Pradesh's growth story

Lucknow, Nov 3 Purvanchal (eastern Uttar Pradesh), for the first time, will be a part of Uttar Pradesh's growth story when the ground-breaking ceremony (GBC) of the commitments made during the Global Investor Summit (GIS) 2023 is held, the official spokesman said.

According to the official spokesman, development projects worth Rs 1,24,389 crore would be launched from 21 districts of the region during the upcoming GBC.

This is significant considering the Purvanchal region is traditionally considered to be one of the most backward regions in the country.

Data also indicated that the maximum amount would be invested in Sonbhadra, Mirzapur and Chandauli which have been under the shadow of Naxal activities at one point of time.

"As many as 30 projects worth Rs 54,042 crore will be implemented in Sonbhadra, whereas 46 projects worth Rs 16,161 crore will be launched in Chandauli and 46 projects worth Rs 5,957 crore in Mirzapur," the official spokesperson said, adding that the investment in Purvanchal will also create employment on a large scale.

The numbers also show that big cities of Purvanchal have been able to attract many investors.

"While Varanasi would witness the launch of 105 projects worth Rs 13,949 crore, as many as 249 projects worth Rs 10,087 crore would begin in Gorakhpur. Likewise, Prayagraj would see 130 projects worth Rs 7,041 crore commence soon," the spokesperson said.

Some other districts of Purvanchal like Ghazipur (85 projects worth Rs 527 crore), Jaunpur (90 projects worth Rs 2,299 crore), Bhadohi (35 projects worth Rs 254 crore), Mau (39 projects worth Rs 929 crore), Azamgarh (93 projects worth Rs 595 crore) and Ballia (33 projects worth Rs 1,586 crore), Deoria (66 projects worth Rs 711 crore), Kushinagar (54 projects worth Rs 635 crore), Maharajganj (83 projects worth Rs 572 crore), Sant Kabir Nagar (25 projects worth Rs 484 crore), Basti (90 projects worth Rs 1,339 crore), Siddharth Nagar (45 projects worth Rs 222 crore), Pratapgarh (55 projects worth Rs 5,367 crore), Fatehpur (58 projects worth Rs 1,326 crore) and Kaushambi (30 projects worth Rs 308 crore) have also attracted investment in different categories.

