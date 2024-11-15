Pushkar will be developed on lines of Ayodhya and Kashi: Rajasthan Deputy CM

Jaipur, Nov 15 : Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Friday said that Tirtharaj Pushkar will be developed on the lines of Ayodhya and Kashi.

She said that the International Shri Pushkar Cattle Fair will be organised with full grandeur every year and added, “With the coordinated efforts of Central and state government, Rajasthan will be leading on the international tourism map."

Deputy CM Diya Kumari said this while addressing closing ceremony of International Shri Pushkar Fair-2024 as the chief guest on Friday.

She said that Tirtharaj Pushkar has special significance in the whole world.

“Pushkar, the city of Jagatpita Brahma, is the centre of faith for crores of people. The state government is working seriously for the development of Pushkar,” she said.

“The renowned temple town will be developed in a planned manner on the lines of Ayodhya and Kashi. Work will be done by preparing a big outline of Pushkar development,” she stated.

She also highlighted that this year, more than 6 lakh domestic and foreign tourists and devotees have participated in the fair.

“For the first time after the year 2019, such a large number of devotees have come to the fair. From a tourism and religious point of view, each year, the fair will be organised with full grandeur. Adequate arrangements will be made in this reference. Around 20,000 foreign tourists have visited the pushkar fair this year. In fact, each citizen of the country has its sentiments connected to Pushkar. No stone will be left unturned for Pushkar development,” she added.

She further said that the Central and State Government are working with full seriousness for tourism development in the country and Rajasthan.

“A provision of Rs 5 thousand crore has been made in the budget for tourism development in Rajasthan. We will make Rajasthan a leader in the field of tourism,” she remarked.

Water Resources Minister and Pushkar MLA Suresh Rawat said that Pushkar fair is famous at the international level. This time the fair has been quite successful.

He congratulated everyone on the successful organisation of the fair and said that the city of Jagatpita Brahma, Tirtharaj Pushkar, will be developed in a grand manner.

