Pushpadolotsav festival celebrated in Guj's Saranagpur in presence of Mahant Swami Maharaj

New Delhi, April 22 Pushpadolotsav festival was celebrated in Gujarat's Sarangpur during the weekend and it saw more than 75,000 devotees gathering at the ashram, immersed in the colours of saffron and spirituality.

Bhagwan Swaminarayan sanctified the pious land of Gujarat by celebrating Pushpadolotsav in various places like Vadtal, Gadhpur, Sarangpur and Ahmedabad. To commemorate his eternal memories, this festival is celebrated in Sarangpur with joy and fervour. H.H. Pramukh Swami Maharaj used to celebrate the festival of Pushpadolotsav every year in Sarangpur, which is reminisced till date.

H.H Pramukh Swami Maharaj while blessing the spiritual assembly during the festival used to say, “Everyone is immersed in the colours of the material world but we have to immerse ourselves in the spiritual colour of God.”

Continuing this tradition, the festival attended by around 75,000 devotees was celebrated on April 21, 2024, in the presence of H.H. Mahant Swami Maharaj with joy and fervour.

The entire village of Sarangpur was brimming with spiritual joy. Throughout the day, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir premises in Sarangpur teemed with a large crowd of devotees. To celebrate the festival of colours, devotees from not only various parts of India but also from around the world were present.

During the evening, an influx of a large number of devotees entering the B.A.P.S. Vidya Mandir premises was witnessed. In that place, a massive assembly hall was prepared by clearing and levelling an area measuring 10 lakh square feet.

At 5:45 p.m., upon the commencement of the main session of the Pushpadolotsav festival, the premises was filled with devotees.

Images of the majestic Hindu Mahamandirs of Robbinsville Akshardham and Abu Dhabi were displayed on the vast backdrop behind the stage. Along with this, the dedication of the volunteers who pioneered various social services conducted by the organization was highlighted on stage. Pujya Viveksagardas Swami, a senior Swami of BAPS, on the occasion of Karyakarta Suvarna Mahotsav, remembered the dedication and sacrifices of the volunteers in establishing the organization’s volunteer force.

Thereafter, Pujya Ishwarcharandas Swami, a senior Swami and the international conveyor of BAPS urged every citizen to fulfil their duty by voting for the nation's upliftment and development in the upcoming elections.

Subsequently, on the occasion of Pushpadolotsav's central theme 'The Akshardham Within', Pujya Doctor Swami, a senior Swami of BAPS, gave a heartfelt and thought-provoking discourse.

During this festival of colours, H.H. Mahant Swami Maharaj bestowed his blessings and stated, “Today we are all gathered to immerse ourselves in the colours of Bhakti. The colours of the materialistic world are transient; but the colours of devotion once absorbed, never fade. We should strive to steep ourselves in the colours of divinity and contemplate daily on achieving the divine."

At the festival's conclusion, H.H. Mahant Swami Maharaj venerated Akshar Purushottam Maharaj and adorned them with colours. Following this, all the Swamis and devotees performed Ãrti and offered an oblation of water.

H.H. Mahant Swami Maharaj then coloured the senior Swamis with sanctified colours, and Swamis offered Swamiji artistic garlands. After this, the memorable festival of colours began, with devotees lining up before Swamiji.

H.H. Mahant Swami Maharaj used a large Pichkari machine to colour all the present devotees with saffron, symbolizing spirituality and divinity. Everyone's faces beamed with happiness as the premises filled with waves of delight, enthusiasm, and bhakti.

The festival concluded with devotees enjoying prasad. The event was efficiently managed by the Swamis and devotees of BAPS.

