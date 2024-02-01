Put me behind bars and I will come out of the prison by making a hole, Mamata tells Centre

Kolkata, Feb 1 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday challenged the Union government to put her in prison, asserting that she will come out by making a hole there.

"West Bengal will move ahead. If all in India are put behind the bars nothing will be achieved. If I am put behind the bars I will come out making a hole there," sher said while addressing an administrative review meeting in Nadia district.

Banerjee also claimed that the activities against the opposition parties by the Union government entities have increased keeping the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in mind.

"Their intentions are to put everyone behind the bars before the elections. But they should not forget that they can use the central agencies now since they are currently in power. But what will happen when tomorrow they will be driven out of power?" she questioned.

The Chief Minister also ridiculed the Congress-CPI-M show of unity over the Nyay Yatra rally.

"The CPI-M and Congress have united with the aim of helping the BJP. I do not believe in making such an unholy alliance. I just work for the interest of common people," she said.

Banerjee also made it clear that the expelled party Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra will be re-nominated as a party candidate in the forthcoming elections.

"You have the liberty to expel Mahua. But she will win again with massive public support behind her," she asserted.

