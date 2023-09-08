Puthuppally bypoll: Chandy Oommen's victory margin crosses 36,000 as final figures awaited

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 8 As counting of votes polled in the Puthuppally by-election reached completion and final figures awaited, Congress candidate Chandy Oommen’s victory margin reached 36,454 votes.

The final figures are expected after the final tallying by the authorities.

Oommen Chandy got a margin of 33,255 in 2011, the highest in his 12 outingssince 1970.

Reacting to the development, former Defence Minister A.K.Antony saidthat what he predicted has come true.

“I have known Puthuppally from the days I knew Oommen Chandy and couldsense how upset the people wereover the manner he was haunted.I had said that the margin of victory will come as a rude jolt to the CPI(M) and that has happened. Such was the love and reverence the people ofthe constituency had for Chandy,” said Antony.

Even before the final announcement, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khancongratulated Chandy Oommen and wished him all the best and expected thathe would emulate his legendary father.

Oommen Chandy’s wife Marimba Oommen Chandy, while seated near her husband's grave said it has come as a happy news amid the grief.

Of the 1,76 412 electorate, as many as 1,28,535 cast their votes.

The election became necessary after the passing away of sitting CongressMLA Oommen Chandy, a two-time former Chief Minister who representedthe constituency from 1970 for a record-breaking 53 years.

In the fray are Chandy's son Chandy Oommen for the Congress, CPI(M)'s Jaick

C.Thomas in his third outing in the constituency, BJP's Lijin Lal and fourothers.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, Chandy defeated Thomas by 9,044 votes.

