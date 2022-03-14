PVR hosts the 2022 edition of the Oscars Film Festival in 12 cities

New Delhi, March 14 As we countdown to the year's most prestigious award ceremony - the 94th Academy Awards - PVR brings a lineup of critically acclaimed and Oscar nominated films.

Beginning March 11, the 'Oscars Film Festival at PVR' will celebrate the best in cinema. Throughout the three-week event, PVR will screen 13 Oscar nominated and winning films in various categories across 21 cinemas in 12 cities. This year, PVR is introducing a 'Oscars Movie Pass' for patrons to enjoy all of these movies by purchasing this pass from the PVR Website or PVR Mobile App for the incredible price of INR 799 and 1299, respectively.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd, said, "Keeping up with our promise, this year as well, we are happy to host the 'Oscars Film Festival at PVR' in India and look forward to another successful edition. With the film fraternity looking up to the 94th Academy Awards for movies chosen for their excellence in cinematic achievements, it is a feeling of pride to celebrate the Oscars. We intend to showcase globally acclaimed movies across different genres to entertain our audiences to match the thrill and excitement of Oscars."

Dune, House Of Gucci, No time to die, Encanto, King Richard, Free Guy, West Side Story, Spencer, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, Spiderman: No way home, Raya and The Last Dragon, Licorice pizza & Parallel mothers are among the 13 films that will be screened as part of the multi-city film festival.

Details on the screening of 13 Films

Duration: 3 weeks

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor