PwBD candidates to get extra time in CUET exam for DU

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates who are appearing for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will get additional time during the exam, the Delhi University said. The exam will have four parts -- Section IA (13 languages), Section IB (20 languages), Section II (27 domain-specific subjects) and Section III (general test).

Haneet Gandhi, Dean (admissions) said PwBD who has disability up to 40percent and have problems with writing will only be allowed the facility to use the services of a scribe. For normal candidates, 45 minutes will be given for each section while PwBD candidates will get 15minutes extra. This is the first time DU will be holding admissions through the CUET.

"For section III, that is a general test, 60 minutes will be given to a common candidate but for PwBD candidates, 20 minutes extra will be allotted," Gandhi said.

The CUET is now mandatory for admission to all central universities from this year.