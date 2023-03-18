PWD Minister Atishi inspects ongoing maintenance work on Chirag Delhi flyover

New Delhi [India], March 18 : Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi inspected the ongoing repair works of the Chirag Delhi Flyover on Saturday, officials said.

Currently, the PWD of the Delhi Government is carrying out maintenance and repair work at the flyover to strengthen it and ensure the safety of the commuters, they added.

According to an official release, there have been complaints made to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding traffic jams due to ongoing work. Taking immediate cognizance of the complaints CM Kejriwal directed the minister concerned and the PWD officials to inspect the flyover and expedite the work.

While inspecting the work along with the department officials and Delhi Police officials, PWD Minister Atishi directed the officials to double the pace of maintenance work and ensure the completion of the first phase by March 31.

On March 25, the PWD Minister will again inspect the stretch to check the work progress. Along with this, PWD Minister also directed the Delhi Police officials to chalk out an alternate route plan for the convenience of the commuters.

Adding on the PWD Minister said, "Under the leadership of CM Kejriwal, PWD is working to make the city beautiful and roads traffic jam-free. Getting Delhiites relief from traffic jams is his priority, therefore he himself is monitoring the maintenance work across the city."

"Given the requirement of the Chirag Delhi flyover which is used by thousands of commuters every day, PWD is carrying out maintenance work on a war footing. As per the suggestion of the Chief Minister, we have decided to keep one of the two lanes open for the commuters to avoid any inconvenience to them. This will be closely monitored by me," she added.

She also said, "It is important to maintain the road infrastructure across the capital from time to time to ensure the longevity of roads and flyovers. But at the same time, it is also important to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the commuters, as directed by CM Arvind Kejriwal."

"As of now, the officials have been asked to double the pace of the work and in the meanwhile, Delhi Police will chalk out an alternate route plan to avoid any traffic jams on the flyover or in nearby areas," Atishi concluded.

It is to be noted that PWD regularly does the maintenance work of flyovers across Delhi. In view of the same maintenance work is going on at the Chirag Delhi flyover and a part of the flyover has been closed with respect to it.

This has increased the traffic jams on the flyover. According to PWD officials, it will take nearly 50 days for them to complete the maintenance work. But the PWD Minister directed them to complete work at double the pace within a month, the release further added.

