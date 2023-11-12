PWD official shot at in Bihar's Jahanabad

Patna, Nov 12 Unidentified highway robbers shot at a Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the Public Works Department (PWD) in Bihar's Jahanabad district late on Saturday evening.

The victim Kumud Ranjan, a native of Palwa village under Makhdumpur police station in the district, was on his way home from his office located in Arwal. He was intercepted by unidentified robbers in Nauru village.

The accused tried to rob Ranjan after he showed resistance against them.

The robbers shot at the victim thrice and threw him on the roadside where he was rescued by an auto driver passing nearby, who took him to Sadar hospital where his condition is critical.

Kumud's brother claimed that he had contacted the District Superintendent of Police (SP) several times from his brother's phone but the SP had not picked his calls.

"My brother is a government officer. I called the District SP several times but he did not pick up the phone. My brother was rescued by a three-wheeler driver and taken to the hospital. My brother is deployed as a SDO in PWD's engineering department in Arwal," he said.

