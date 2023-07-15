"PWD working on war-footing...": Delhi Minister Atishi Marlena on floods

New Delhi [India], July 15 : Amid the prevailing flood situation in parts of the national capital, Delhi Public Works Department Minister Atishi Marlena, on Saturday, said that the PWD is working on a war-footing to ensure that roads and traffic return to normalcy as soon as possible.

Marlena also informed that the ISBT and Bhairon Marg are open for traffic now.

"As water levels in Yamuna have started receding, PWD has started pumping out the water, cleaning the roads and opening them out for traffic. ISBT and Bhairon Marg are open for traffic now. PWD is working on a war footing to ensure that roads and traffic return to normalcy as soon as possible", Marlena tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and informed that the water level of the Yamuna is receding now.

"The water level in Yamuna is decreasing gradually. If it does not rain heavily again, the situation will return to normal soon. We have started withdrawing water from Chandrawal and Wazirabad water treatment plants. After this, the machines will be kept for drying. Both the plants will be operational only by tomorrow", said CM Kejriwal.

He further appealed to people to take care of themselves and help each other.

The water level of the River Yamuna was recorded at 207.27 meters at 1 pm, today. While the same stood at 207.38 meters at 12 pm, today.

Yesterday, the water level was recorded at 207.98 meters at 11 pm.

In addition, the Indian Naval diving team carried out desilting work at Yamuna Barrage, ITO, today.

Notably, several parts of Delhi are witnessing waterlogging and flooding following incessant rainfall and the release of water from the Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana.

People are seen grappling with the water logging. Commuters were witnessed pushing their motorcycles through the water.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department on Friday predicted that Delhi will likely receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms during the next 4-5 days.

