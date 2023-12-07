Python found in garment store in UP’s Meerut

Meerut, Dec 7 A huge python, about 14 feet long, was found coiled up inside a garment store in Lalkurti Peeth area in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, creating a scare in the area.

Ravi Kumar, the shop owner, immediately evacuated the shop along with his employees and customers and informed the Meerut Forest department.

According to Ravi Kumar, one of his customers had spotted the snake on one of the racks in their shop.

“One of our employees was attending to customers. The customer spotted the snake and informed him. This caused everyone to panic and leave the shop,” he said.

“We remained outside the shop and waited for the forest department team to rescue the reptile. The team arrived after 1.5 hours and successfully rescued the snake,” he added.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The video shows a python slithering on a rack of clothes in the shop.

The Meerut Forest department rescued the python and safely released it back into its natural habitat.

