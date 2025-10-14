Qatar Airways Flight from Doha to Hong Kong Diverted to Ahmedabad Due to Technical Issue

A flight of Qatar Airways heading to Hong Kong from Doha was diverted to Ahmedabad on October 14. An official said that the diversion was made as a precautionary measure after it developed some technical issues mid-air, reported PTI. The official website of Qatar Airways shared the information on this incident and posted that the flight QR816 took off from Hamad International Airport in Doha around 9 am and was "diverted" to the Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad at around 2.40 pm."Due to some technical issues mid-air, the Doha-Hong Kong flight of Qatar Airways was diverted to Ahmedabad as a precautionary measure. It safely landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport at around 2.40 pm," an airport official said to PTI.

"Due to a technical issue on an aircraft en route from Doha (DOH) to Hong Kong (HKG), full emergency was declared on 14 October 2025 at 14:12 hrs at Ahmedabad Airport to enable the aircraft to land. The aircraft landed safely at 14:32 hrs, and the full emergency was withdrawn at 14:38 hrs. Airport operations remained unaffected," says a spokesperson of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport, reported ANI.

The airline’s website further indicated that after necessary checks, the flight was scheduled to depart for Hong Kong from Terminal 2 of SVPIA at 5:30 pm.