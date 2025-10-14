Qatar Airways Flight from Doha to Hong Kong Diverted to Ahmedabad Due to Technical Issue

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 14, 2025 16:14 IST2025-10-14T16:13:32+5:302025-10-14T16:14:29+5:30

A flight of Qatar Airways heading to Hong Kong from Doha was diverted to Ahmedabad on October 14. An ...

Qatar Airways Flight from Doha to Hong Kong Diverted to Ahmedabad Due to Technical Issue | Qatar Airways Flight from Doha to Hong Kong Diverted to Ahmedabad Due to Technical Issue

Qatar Airways Flight from Doha to Hong Kong Diverted to Ahmedabad Due to Technical Issue

A flight of Qatar Airways heading to Hong Kong from Doha was diverted to Ahmedabad on October 14. An official said that the diversion was made as a precautionary measure after it developed some technical issues mid-air, reported PTI. The official website of Qatar Airways shared the information on this incident and posted that the flight QR816 took off from Hamad International Airport in Doha around 9 am and was "diverted" to the Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad at around 2.40 pm."Due to some technical issues mid-air, the Doha-Hong Kong flight of Qatar Airways was diverted to Ahmedabad as a precautionary measure. It safely landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport at around 2.40 pm," an airport official said to PTI.

"Due to a technical issue on an aircraft en route from Doha (DOH) to Hong Kong (HKG), full emergency was declared on 14 October 2025 at 14:12 hrs at Ahmedabad Airport to enable the aircraft to land. The aircraft landed safely at 14:32 hrs, and the full emergency was withdrawn at 14:38 hrs. Airport operations remained unaffected," says a spokesperson of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport, reported ANI.

Also Read: Haryana: Cyber Cell ASI Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Rohtak’s Ladhot Village

The airline’s website further indicated that after necessary checks, the flight was scheduled to depart for Hong Kong from Terminal 2 of SVPIA at 5:30 pm.

Open in app
Tags :Qatar AirwaysdohaHong KongAhmedabadQatar AirlinesFlight NewsFlight operations