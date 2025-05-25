Qatar's Shura Council supports India's call to uproot terrorism: Supriya Sule

Doha, May 25 The Shura Council of Qatar, the country’s top legislative body, on Sunday extended unequivocal support to India, echoing the Supriya Sule-led delegation’s call that terrorism in any form must be eliminated and uprooted from wherever they rear their ugly head.

The Indian delegation, led by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) Supriya Sule, met Qatar’s legislative body members and shared details about India’s Operation Sindoor – the targeted military strikes that dismantled terror bases in Pakistan and also about Pakistan’s open support and shielding of terror, corroborating the charge with documentary evidence.

The NCP(SP) MP, briefing the media after the Shura Council meeting, said that all members of Qatar Parliament stood in India’s support and elicited a common view that terrorism must be uprooted from its source.

She said that Qatar Parliamentarians shared similar views to India in containing terrorism and also maintaining a zero-tolerance policy on corruption.

Earlier in the day, the all-party delegation led by Supriya Sule met Qatar's Shura Council in Doha, delivering India's firm message against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism and also on the urgency to rein in the patrons and those nations promoting or shielding terror on their soil.

The all-party delegation led by Supriya Sule comprises Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Anurag Thakur and V. Muraleedharan, Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Anand Sharma, Telugu Desam Party's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Aam Aadmi Party leader Vikramjeet Singh Sawhney, and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin.

Supriya Sule, speaking to IANS, also shared the pain and agony of a Pune-based family and emphasised why it was important to wage war against terrorism.

"The country and the world are united against terrorism because we have all witnessed the pain. Even today, there are two families from Pune, and from my own experience, I can tell you that whenever I talk to them, the first thing they say is that whenever they close their eyes—even after many years—the entire scene comes vividly before them, and they still feel that moment of fear. You can imagine what every one of these families would have gone through," she said.

The delegation, as part of India's broader diplomatic outreach, will also travel to South Africa, Ethiopia, and Egypt in the coming days.

