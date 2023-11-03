Quake in Nepal; tremors felt uptil Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Nov 3 A strong earthquake shook Nepal on Friday night with its tremors being felt across north India uptil Delhi-NCR.

As per the National Center for Seismology, the quake was of intensity 6.4 on the Richter scale and its epicentre was at point latitude 28.84 degrees and longitude 82.19 degrees in Nepal with a depth of 10 km.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor