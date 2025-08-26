Quarter of a million Kerala schoolchildren to get 4 kg rice for Onam

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 26 Bringing festive cheer ahead of Onam, the Kerala government has announced that nearly 24.7 lakh schoolchildren will receive four kg of rice each under the state’s mid-day meal scheme.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty launched the state-level distribution on Tuesday at Cotton Hill School in Thiruvananthapuram.

"Onam is a festival that fills our hearts with joy and prosperity. This is not a charity, but the right of every child," the minister said, highlighting that food is a fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution and recognised by the United Nations.

The scheme covers all students from pre-primary to Class 8 who are enrolled in the mid-day meal programme.

A total of 9,910 metric tonnes of rice will be distributed across 12,024 schools, with support from the Food Department and the Civil Supplies Corporation.

Sivankutty noted that the mid-day meal scheme, which gained statutory protection under the 2013 National Food Security Act, has been crucial in ensuring that children receive nutritious food alongside education.

"No child can learn on an empty stomach. Education is about overall growth, both physical and mental. It is our collective responsibility to ensure children receive proper nutrition along with quality learning," he said.

The minister added that the initiative symbolises care and social responsibility. "Every child deserves recognition and consideration from society. Through this programme, we wish each child a happy and fulfilling Onam," he added.

School authorities, PTAs, and Mother PTA committees are actively coordinating the distribution.

This event took place on the day that Kerala stepped into a season of joy and tradition on Tuesday morning as Atham is the first day of the ten-day-long Onam festival.

All educational institutions will remain closed starting later this week for a week.

Onam is deeply rooted in the legend of King Mahabali, remembered as a benevolent ruler under whom prosperity, equality, and happiness flourished.

Though he was sent to the netherworld by Lord Vishnu, folklore says Mahabali returns each year during Onam to visit his beloved subjects, a belief that forms the heart of Kerala’s harvest festival.

