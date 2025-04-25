‘Question Kunal Kamra In Chennai’: Bombay HC To Police; Grants Protection From Arrest

The Bombay High Court was hearing the comedian Kunal Kamra's case today. The Bombay High Court granted the stand-up comic artist protection from being arrested, but it refused to stay the probe that was linked with the FIR over Kamra calling Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ‘gaddar’ in his last stand-up video released on his channel. Kunal Kamra had filed a petition and was appealing to the court to quash the FIR registered against him at the Khar Police Station. This case was being heard by a bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and SM Modak. The Bench said that if the police want to question him, they will have to do it in Chennai, as he is a resident of Tamil Nadu.

The court said, “The petitioner (Kamra) shall not be arrested in the case registered at Khar Police Station. The investigation can continue. If the statement of Kamra has to be recorded, it can be done in Chennai after giving advance notice.” Earlier, Khar Police issued him summons and asked him to appear before it for questioning. Police also said that they will provide Kamra protection as he was getting threats for his remarks against Eknath Shinde. Shiv Sena’s Rahool Kanal and 11 others were arrested for vandalizing The Habitat after Kunal Kamra released the video on YouTube. Speaking with news agency ANI, he said, "No matter what protection he has there (in Tamil Nadu), whenever he comes to Mumbai, he will be welcomed in a good 'Shiv Sena style'... It's not a threat. Mumbai has this culture of 'Atithi Devo Bhava', and he considers himself a guest here (in Mumbai) now...What is there to get scared of? He should face the law and follow the procedure."

While hearing the case on April 25, the court also directed that if the police file a chargesheet while Kamra’s petition is pending, the trial court would not proceed against Kunal Kamra. He was granted an interim protection from arrest on April 16. Today, the court has made it permanent.

Kamra is accused of calling Eknath Shinde a "gaddar" at a performance of his stand-up show Naya Bharat. The parody was interpreted as a reference to the Shinde uprising in 2022, which caused the Shiv Sena to divide and the government led by Uddhav Thackeray to dissolve.