Question of SYL canal does not arise: Punjab CM tells Centre

Chandigarh, Dec 28 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday unequivocally said the question of constructing the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal does not arise as the state is not having a single drop of water to share with anyone.

Presenting the case of the state at the inter-state meet convened by the Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhwat, the Chief Minister said the state "needs more than 54 million acres feet (MAF) water to cater to its irrigational needs".

However, he said "the situation is so grim that Punjab only has around 14 MAF of water, which it is providing to the food growers".

Mann said in "such a scenario there is no question of sharing even a drop of water with any other states therefore Punjab vehemently opposes the construction of SYL".

The Chief Minister firmly said the Satluj river has already dried up and there is no question of sharing even a single drop of water from it.

He categorically said that Punjab has no surplus water to share with Haryana and reassessment of availability of water is required as per international norms.

Mann said Punjab's 76.5 per cent blocks (117 out of 153) are over exploited where the stage of ground water extraction is more than 100 per cent, whereas in Haryana only 61.5 per cent (88 out of 143) are over exploited.

The Chief Minister said the water crisis can never be ignored due to which the state will oppose any move to construct the SYL tooth and nail.

Showing deep concern over the gravity of the emerging situation following the fast depleting water table, Mann said "it is really pathetic to learn that the same high powered motors that are used to extract oil in Dubai and other Gulf nations are being used for gushing out ground water in the state".

He said in such an alarming situation how construction of the SYL canal can be allowed for sharing of waters of the state.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state has no spare water to share with any other state so instead of the SYL canal, the project should be now reconceived as Yamuna Satluj Link (YSL).

He said the Satluj river has already dried up and there is no question of sharing even a single drop of water from it. Rather, Mann said the water from Ganga and Yamuna should be supplied to Punjab through the Satluj river, adding he has raised this issue with the Union government too.

The Chief Minister said the state government has emphatically presented the issue of the less availability of water and it has been recorded too in the decision of the apex court.

He said in the coming hearings too, Punjab will present its case in the Supreme Court "to protect the rights of our coming generation".

