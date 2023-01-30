Quick response from police saves life of man in Delhi

Quick response of Sadar Bazar police station team saved a man's life while he was trying to commit suicide on the intervening night of January 27 and 28, officials said on Monday.

That night, a PCR call was received that a man was trying to hang himself.

On receipt of the information, a team from the Sadar Bazar Police station rushed to the spot, and found a man lying unconscious.

It was revealed that the thirty-year-old man, identified as Pankaj Kumar, tried to hang self from the ceiling fan.

However, his wife noticed him hanging and informed the PCR. Following the information, a team of police reached the spot.

Pankaj was rushed to Hindu Rao Hospital in Delhi by Head Constable Rakesh and Constable Yogesh.

He was discharged from the hospital after treatment.

Officials were further looking into the incident to ascertain the exact reason behind the man attempting to end his life.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor