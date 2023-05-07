Quick Response Team deployed in Tihar Jail after Tillu Tajpuriya killing

New Delhi [India], May 7 : A Quick Response Team (QRT) armed with anti-riot equipment has been placed in Delhi's Tihar Jail after the recent murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya inside the jail premises, the officials said on Sunday.

According to prison officials, QRT has been placed in Tihar and will be armed with anti-riot equipment.

They added that the team will not be carrying any lethal weapon as the prison manual prohibits the deployment of weapons as per current rules.

"The armed men are placed only on the entry-exit points, and specific and strategic points. They will be equipped with helmet, baton, bulletproof jacket, chilli powder, etc," a prison official said.

Director General (Prison), Tihar Jail, Sanjay Bwal met Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday and presented a detailed report on the murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya inside the jail premises, said sources in the L-G House.

Also, in the wake of the killing, nine staff members of Tihar Jail, including the Assistant Superintendent, were suspended after a CCTV visual of the gangster being stabbed by rival gang members inside Tihar went viral on Friday.

The second CCTV visual of the macabre murder showed that fellow inmates continued stabbing the prime accused of the Rohini Court shootout in front of uniformed personnel, who did not intervene.

The footage from the CCTV camera mounted on the wall of Central Gallery inside Tihar Jail, is from around 6:15 am on May 2. The police personnel could be seen standing near Tillu Tajpuriya, lying on the floor, and watching three men stabbing the gangster with weapons, fashioned out of lockup grills.

Earlier on Thursday, the first set of CCTV footage emerged. The footage was from around 6:10 am on May 2. In the visuals, no police officer was seen. Some prisoners could be seen there, but no one was able to stop the attackers. Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, an accused in Delhi's Rohini court shootout case was killed by rival gang members in Tihar jail on May 2.

According to the prison officials, Tillu Tajpuriya was immediately taken to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Members of the rival gang namely Deepak alias Teeter, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh and Riyaz Khan had around 6:15 am cut open the iron grill installed on the first floor of the ward using an improvised saw. According to a prison official, the accused were lodged on the first floor of the same ward and they used an iron rod to attack Tajpuriya.

Tajpuriya, a resident of Delhi who headed the infamous Tillu gang, was arrested in 2016 for multiple crimes and had been in jail ever since.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor