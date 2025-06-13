Quite shocking for everyone, says close family friend of Aparna Mahadik who lost her life in Air India plane crash

Mumbai, June 13 The death of Aparna Mahadik - a senior Air India crew member and wife of Amol Tatkare, the nephew of NCP parliamentarian Sunil Tatkare - in the devastating Air India flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad is quite shocking for everyone, a close family friend said.

Aparna's passing away has sent shockwaves through Mumbai’s Goregaon community and Maharashtra’s political circles.

A long-serving air hostess, she was onboard the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad en route to London-Gatwick on Thursday. The aircraft plummeted into a densely populated residential area near BJ Medical College, erupting into flames and causing widespread destruction. Of the 242 people on board, only one passenger survived.

The Mahadik family, which lives in Oberoi Square Society in Goregaon East, is devastated. Aparna is survived by her husband, Amol Tatkare — an Air India pilot — and their 10-year-old daughter. At the time of the crash, Amol Tatkare was in Delhi and rushed to Ahmedabad upon hearing the news.

Speaking to IANS, Akhilesh Chaubey, a close family friend and fellow resident of the society, said: "It’s heartbreaking. Aparna was a fitness enthusiast — we often met during morning walks. When I saw the photos, I had a terrible feeling. When her name appeared, I immediately contacted the family. It’s quite shocking for everyone."

Confirming the family link, Sunil Tatkare said: "Senior crew member Aparna Mahadik, who was aboard the crashed Air India flight in Ahmedabad, is my relative. She was married to my nephew and was the daughter-in-law of my younger sister. Their family lives in Mumbai’s Goregaon area."

The news sent ripples of grief through the local community, where many Air India employees also reside.

Aparna's warm personality, dedication to her work, and love for her family left a deep impression on those who knew her. As the Mahadik and Tatkare families grapple with the sudden tragedy, neighbours and well-wishers continue to visit, offering condolences and remembering the vibrant woman whose life was cut short in one of India’s deadliest aviation disasters.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing, as the nation mourns the tremendous loss.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor