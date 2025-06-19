Qutub Minar lawns to host yoga day event of Indiatourism Delhi

New Delhi, June 19 The historic Qutub Minar will serve as a perfect backdrop for celebration of International Day of Yoga as Indiatourism Delhi lines up an event at the monument to highlight the country’s timeless wellness heritage and its commitment to global well-being, an official said.

“Indiatourism Delhi, under the aegis of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, will organise a Mass Yoga Session on June 21, 2025, from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the iconic Sun Dial Lawns of the Qutub Minar Complex, a Unesco World Heritage Site, to mark the International Day of Yoga,” the official said in a statement.

The Indiatourism event at Qutub will be in addition to 11 separate yoga sessions planned on Saturday by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Ministers and MPs to promote healthy lifestyle.

The yoga session at Qutub will be conducted by renowned Yoga Guru Gopal Rishi and his team, who will guide the participants through a series of holistic Yoga practices designed to enhance physical strength, mental wellness, and inner peace.

Special Guests from Malaysia, Sri Lanka’s Deputy High Commissioner Priyanga Wickramasinghe and Minister Counsellor Wathsala Amarasinghe would be among the foreign participants at the event.

An official said: “Celebrating Yoga amidst the historic backdrop of Qutub Minar symbolizes the enduring legacy of India’s spiritual traditions and its leadership in promoting holistic health globally. The event also aligns with India’s vision of positioning itself as a global hub for wellness tourism.”

He said the event at Qutub Minar will be joined by 400 participants representing the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI), Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), Regional Level Tourist Guides, students from Yuva Tourism Clubs and faculty and students from Institutes of Hotel Management (IHMs)

The District Manager of South District, Officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Ministry of Tourism, and local citizens are also expected to take part in the event, he said.

